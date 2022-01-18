Huge Norwich win earns duo Garth's team of the week honours

Grant Hanley: The header he cleared when Everton were desperately trying to get back into the match was impressive. However, it was Hanley's tackle on Richarlison which left the Brazilian in a heap, that caught my eye.

Adam Idah: Norwich City's first win since November and it had to be against Everton and Rafael Benitez. Idah ran Everton ragged and Michael Keane in particular. Keane's own goal was unfortunate but he was all over the place for Norwich's second, which was Idah's first Premier League goal for the club.

