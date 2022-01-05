We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Everton transfer gossip to drop so far:

The Toffees have already made two signings this window, with Nathan Patterson and Vitaliy Mykolenko arriving at Goodison Park, and could be in for a third as they have reportedly joined the race for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian has impressed in France and attracted interest from around Europe. (Evening Standard), external

Everton have been offered Barcelona and Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, who is supposedly unhappy in Spain and wants to make the move back to the Premier League, this time perhaps on the other side of Merseyside. (Mail on Sunday), external

Left-back Lucas Digne has been linked with Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham as well as Serie A club Napoli, who are keen on taking the 28-year-old France international on a loan deal with the option to buy. But it's thought that such an arrangement would not suit Everton. (Sky Sports), external

