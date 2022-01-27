Martial to Sevilla 'the most intelligent transfer of the market so far'

Anthony Martial's loan move to Sevilla is one of the best moves of the transfer window so far, says Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

Speaking on the Euro Leagues podcast on BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: "The most interesting or intelligent transfer of the market so far is Anthony Martial.

"Martial is useful. You look at his 11 games and one goal for Manchester United this season and think perhaps he is not as useful as I thought he was. But certainly somebody of top quality who is going to go to Sevilla for four months, he’s going to cost them 4.5m euros between the wages and a loan payment.

"There is no option to buy so there is an opportunity for him to show his talent and perhaps go somewhere else because he has a year and a half left on his contract.

"Lopetegui was impressed with him in the semi-finals of the Europa League. He was a nightmare for Sevilla that day more than any other striker Manchester United played.

"He’s heading to a Sevilla side that need that spark up front. They have the best defence in La Liga but only the sixth best attack. They are only four points off Real Madrid with 22 games played so the option to win the league is certainly there. With Corona who has just arrived from Porto, with Martial, it becomes very realistic."

