Who are the best Premier League players from the rest of the world?

The Premier League is the most exciting and competitive league in the world. It attracts the greatest players from every corner of the globe with its financial muscle and high standard.

The Match of the Day Top 10 podcast will return in the spring but until then Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards need your help in picking the top three best Premier League players from 'the rest of the world'.

And, in today's top 10, there's a former Leeds forward on the list.

Mark Viduka: He's a player Leeds fans will remember fondly.

After moving to Elland Road from Celtic in 2000, Viduka scored 22 goals in his first season at the club, memorably hitting four against Liverpool in a thrilling 4-3 win.

He would reach double figures in each of his four seasons at Leeds, including 20 in the 2003-04 campaign, making him one of the highest scorers in the Premier League.

Have your say on the three best Premier League players from the rest of the world