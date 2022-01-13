Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal: Klopp reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports: "I thought we really started well, I liked it, it was how I wanted to start.

"We would've preferred to have scored the goal instead of them getting a red card. From that moment it looks like we are under pressure [to score].

"In the second half we made a few changes, I thought it looked better and we had clear situations but it was not good enough.

"But it's a two-legged game and it's half time. I can't remember when it was 0-0 at half time, wherever I've been, and I thought 'we have no chance'. We will give it a proper go."