Brighton v Chelsea: What does the form show?

Brighton have had more shots than Chelsea in each of the last three Premier League meetings between the sides. Since Opta data on this (2003-04), Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are the only teams to have outshot Chelsea in 4+ consecutive meetings in the league.

Chelsea have scored in all nine of their away games against Brighton in all competitions. They have only faced Wigan more often on the road (11) while scoring in every game.

Only the current top three sides - City, Liverpool and Chelsea - have lost fewer Premier League games than Brighton so far this season (4).