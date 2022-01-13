Tottenham's next few games are "huge" if they are going to be serious challengers for the top four, according to former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison.

Antonio Conte's side were comfortably beaten by Chelsea across two legs in the Carabao Cup semi-final and face Arsenal, Leicester and Chelsea again in their upcoming fixtures.

"The fans are frustrated at Spurs at the moment - every time a pass goes astray you hear it," Morrison told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"But they're not going to turn on the manager at the moment - they're going to turn on the players and the owners.

"Conte looks so frustrated during his interviews because he needs backing. The next few games are going to be huge."

Who do Spurs need to sign this month to close the gap on Chelsea? Have your say here

Listen to full analysis from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds