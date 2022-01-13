Confirmed team news: Liverpool v Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes eight changes for tonight's Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg at Anfield, following his side's FA Cup third-round victory over Shrewsbury Town on Sunday.

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and goalkeeper Alisson return following their absences because of Covid, while Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino all also come back in.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Fabinho, Jota, Firmino, Minamino.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Gordon, Williams, Morton.