Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

I'd hope by now Rodolfo Borrell, Manchester City's assistant manager, has found his phone charger. After taking the team for Friday's FA Cup win, with manager Pep Guardiola at home after a positive Covid-19 test, I asked Rodolfo if he'd spoken with the boss.

"I haven't been able to speak to him because I ran out of battery," he replied.

He'd already mentioned that Guardiola would be on the phone.

"We planned the game together, as we always do. He trusts me a lot. He said: 'Rodo go with what you believe and what you feel and if for whatever reason you need, you can call me anytime.'

Although the conversations were kept to a bare minimum during the game, the pair did speak at half-time to remind the team of their duties.

"At half-time we had a short conversation," said Borrell. "We were losing it a bit at the end of the first half, insisting some concepts that we wanted to keep in place."

It's a 100% win rate then for Borrell on the touchline at City, some nine years since he last took charge of a game.

The Spaniard last took charge in 2012 at Liverpool. He then stepped up to become their academy technical director, later taking the same role at City before joining Guardiola in the dugout.

"It's nice to have this feeling again," he ended. "But Pep keeps me involved in everything. He's the best head coach in the world, it's what I feel. It's great to be his assistant."