Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury: The key stats
Aged 17 years and 96 days, Kaide Gordon became the second-youngest goalscorer in Liverpool's history, after only Ben Woodburn v Leeds in November 2016 (17y 45d).
Roberto Firmino has scored 10 goals as a substitute for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, with only Divock Origi (11) netting more from the bench for the club in this period.
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho scored a brace for the first time in any club competition since January 2016, when he netted twice in a 10-2 win for Monaco against JS St Jean Beaulieu in the Coupe de France.