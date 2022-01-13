We've been asking you to give us your thoughts on Wolves' transfer business and what you hope to see before the window closes.

Here are some of your views so far:

Gareth, Wolverhampton: Wolves urgently need an attacking midfielder and a striker to compete with and supplement Raul Jimenez. A quality centre-back would also be a good acquisition. However, I do not think that the owners have any ambition to recruit quality players and build on the strong platform that was built by Nuno and developed by Bruno.

Steve, Wolverhampton: Same old same old. For over 60 years Wolves do not buy players they can use to win anything. No real silverware since the '70's Never top of the table or in contention for Europe anymore. Man Utd had players dissatisfied with their club why don't you get in there even for a season loan! Our striker will not be around forever so sell buy better!

David, Stourbridge: Fabio Silva deserves an investment of trust and requires match practice from kick-off. Traore requires the same trust and needs to start alongside Neves and Moutinho, as does Gibbs-White. Wolves already have a great squad and require no transfer purchases, just that investment of trust in their talent.

