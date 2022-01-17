Everton need 'inspirational' new manager to keep them up

Everton need a manager who "can inspire the players and steady the ship", according to former forward James McFadden.

Rafael Benitez's exit after just seven months in charge leaves owner Farhad Moshiri hunting his sixth manager in six years and McFadden believes they desperately need someone to give them a lift.

"Nobody seems to know where Everton are going," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They've got good players but need inspiration, some organisation and to show the fight and passion the fans demand."

First-team coach Duncan Ferguson inspired the fans when he took charge in December 2019, while Derby manager Wayne Rooney has been linked with a return to his boyhood club.

"They need someone who can manage the players but also has good man-management around the club," added McFadden. "Someone who can create harmony, make you want to turn up and do your best.

"Wayne is obviously doing a remarkable job at Derby, it's natural he would be linked. I just hope they do the job properly this time."

