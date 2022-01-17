Leeds avenge FA Cup defeat against weary Hammers

Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

Leeds were looking to rectify their mistakes when they returned to the London Stadium seven days after being knocked out of the FA Cup.

Between their two visits to the capital, West Ham had beaten Norwich City in a rearranged Premier League game to maintain momentum in their bid for Champions League qualification.

It may not have been a surprise then, that Leeds flew out of the blocks as the Hammers started slowly.

Jack Harrison's third goal, a delightful chip over Lukasz Fabianksi proved to be the decisive moment, as Jarrod Bowen could only chest his late opportunity over the bar.

Leeds made it back-to-back league wins for the first time this season and they will be boosted by Rodrigo's return to action.

The Hammers may have lost ground in the race for the top four, but they will need to regroup for their upcoming trip to Old Trafford.