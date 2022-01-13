Brendan Rodgers says the imminent return of defender James Justin is a "huge plus" as Leicester's injury crisis begins to ease.

The Foxes have played the second-fewest games in the Premier League as a result of Covid-19 and injuries and had only eight senior players fit for the ultimately postponed game with Everton on Tuesday.

Justin's return from a cruciate knee ligament injury is a big boost for Rodgers, who also hopes to welcome back Patson Daka, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Luke Thomas and Caglar Soyuncu for Saturday's game at Burnley.

"James has looked very strong in training and to have him back is a huge plus," said Rodgers. "He has been a big miss for us in so many ways.

"He's a strong player who will really help our team. I'm delighted he's available again."

Justin came through 45 minutes for Leicester U23s against Chelsea last Saturday and Rodgers thinks he is likely to make the bench for the trip to Turf Moor.

