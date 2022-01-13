Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Spurs need to get to work fast in this transfer window if they are to salvage something from the season after their Carabao Cup ambitions were ended by Chelsea.

Manager Antonio Conte will be demanding serious support, starting this month and continuing in the summer, to get Spurs where he wants them.

There is a stale, uninspired feel to the Spurs squad, with Harry Kane still not at his best, the midfield lacking creation and a lack of depth and quality brutally exposed by Chelsea.

The pursuit of Wolves’ Adama Traore will be a start, with his pace, power and unpredictability at least giving them something of an 'X Factor' but this is a big job for Conte and one that will not be turned around quickly.

Spurs are still in the hunt for the top four if they can find form – four points behind West Ham in fourth with three games in hand – but this sort of performance will not exactly breed confidence that this objective can be achieved.