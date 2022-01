Saman Ghoddos was your man of the match in our Player Rater as Brentford came from behind to clinch a 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

The Iran international replaced Sergi Canos after 54 minutes and linked up well with Vitaly Janelt and Shandon Baptiste to create the chance for Mads Roerslev's late winner.

