Paris St-Germain are in talks to sign Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele on loan. The 25-year-old was a record signing when he joined in 2019 in a £53m deal. (Goal), external

Meanwhile, Spurs are considering a move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie during the current transfer window. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The club have also joined the list of clubs interested in signing Hull City' winger Keane Lewis-Potter. The Tigers rejected an £8m bid from Brentford in August and Southampton, Leicester and West Ham are also interested in him. (Times - subscription required), external

