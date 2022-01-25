Who are the best set-piece takers to grace the Premier League?

A new series of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast is just around the corner - and we want you to get involved in the panel's selections.

Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker will return in the spring but they have narrowed down their selections and would like your suggestions on who they've picked.

Today's topic is the top 10 set-piece takers and a Liverpool full-back has made the list.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Alexander-Arnold - and Liverpool team-mate Andy Robertson - have changed the game in terms of how a full-back operates, becoming the primary source of goal assists for the Reds.

Although England international Alexander-Arnold has scored only four goals from direct free-kicks, he has provided 43 assists since his debut in 2016 - including 10 this season already - with plenty coming from his vicious set-piece deliveries.

Have your say on the three best set-piece takers to play in the Premier League