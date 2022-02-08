Tuesday talking point: Remembering a special City keeper

Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show, external

Yesterday my dad was interviewed by the Manchester City archivist Gary James for ‘City Voices’.

It's a Manchester City initiative which will capture and archive the memories, stories and views of City fans. During the interview dad, who is 101, said something that resonated with me: "City have always had good goalkeepers".

The first goalkeeper I saw play for City was Harry Dowd who, 58 years ago today, suffered a broken finger against Bury. As it was before substitutes were introduced Harry played up front for the remainder of the game and popped up to score a late equaliser!

The first City goalkeeper dad remembers was Frank Swift, back in the 1930s, who played his entire professional career with City.

After a successful time between the posts for both City and England, Swift took up a career in sports journalism. On 6 February 1958 Frank Swift, along with 22 others, tragically died in the Munich air disaster, he was 44.

This weekend we remembered all those who died at Munich, the survivors and all the families affected.