Newcastle host Watford on Saturday in a crucial game at the bottom of the Premier League table - but how did they fare in the reverse fixture at Vicarage Road?

Steve Bruce's side were denied their first win of the season as Ismaila Sarr scored late to pinch a point for the Hornets.

Sean Longstaff put the Magpies ahead with a dipping shot from distance that Ben Foster could not keep out and Bruce's team were good value for the lead.

Indeed, Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and Longstaff could all have extended the advantage only for Sarr to head home a corner with 18 minutes left.

Since this encounter, Bruce has gone and Watford's revolving managerial door has seen Claudio Ranieri replace Xisco Munoz.

What remains the same is that both sides are in dire need of points and this one could be a tense fixture at St James' Park.