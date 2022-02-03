Callum Wilson hoped Newcastle would sign another forward in the January transfer window, but he is confident he and Chris Wood have what it takes to help keep the club in the Premier League.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast on BBC Sounds, he said: "I was looking forward to the club bringing in another striker.

"As well as Chris Wood, we needed one more I think. Unfortunately, we didn't get that in an attacking area.

"I back Woody from now until the end of the season, and I also back myself - so when I get fit I can help the team. It's all about the team.

"All we want is to get strikers in the door. It will only benefit the team in a positive way. The more the merrier. Bring the competition through the door, because it is nice and it does push you and take you to that next level. It brings the best out in you."

