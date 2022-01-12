Former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has contacted Tanguy Ndombele in an effort to convince the midfielder to join him at Roma, with the Italian club wanting a loan deal with an option to buy. (Telefoot, via Mail), external

Following a meeting between Antonio Conte, chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici, Spurs want to sign a right-back, a midfielder and an attacker during the January transfer window. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

