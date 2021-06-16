Having not been in the top flight since 1946-47, Brentford fans can look forward to their team facing some of the country's top sides for the first time in many years.

Their season opener at home to Arsenal will be their first league game against the Gunners since May 1947.

The Bees host Premier League champions Manchester City on 28 December, with the return fixture at Etihad Stadium currently scheduled for 9 February.

Liverpool visit Brentford Community Stadium on the weekend of 25-26 September, while Manchester United will travel to west London on 14 December.

Brentford go to Tottenham on the weekend of 23-25 April for what will be a repeat of last season's Carabao Cup semi-final, which Spurs won 2-0.