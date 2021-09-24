BBC Sport

Anything you can do...

Published

Much has been made of the 'mini rivalry' between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson as they've each teased one another over their assist figures over recent seasons.

Neither featured in Liverpool's win over Crystal Palace last weekend but both look like they're in red-hot finishing form going into Saturday's evening kick-off at Brentford.

Skip twitter post
End of twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.