West Ham forwards Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma are among six nominees for the Premier League's player of the month award for August.

Antonio scored four goals in three games - and provided three assists - to help the Hammers to an unbeaten start that saw them head into the international break second in the table.

The 31-year-old also became West Ham's top Premier League goalscorer in the process, beating Paolo di Canio's record.

Benrahma has also had a blistering start to the campaign, contributing two goals and three assists in his three appearances last month.

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso, Everton's Demarai Gray, Manchester United's Mason Greenwood and Eric Dier of Tottenham are also up for the award.