Southampton v Leeds: What does the form show?
- Published
Southampton remain winless in the Premier League this season (four draws, three lost) – the only campaign in their history in which they failed to win any of their opening eight league games was 1998-99, when they avoided relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season.
Leeds’ past two away league games have finished level (1-1 against both Burnley and Newcastle), as many draws as they’d had in their previous 52 top-flight away games combined beforehand. They last drew more consecutively on the road in the Premier League in their first six such games in 1998-99.
Marcelo Bielsa's side are averaging just one goal per game in the Premier League this season (seven goals, seven games), having averaged 1.6 per game in the competition last term. Last season, they reached seven goals scored after just two Premier League matches.