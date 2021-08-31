While other clubs scamper around trying to plug last-minute gaps, it's quite likely all of Daniel Farke's business has already been done for this summer.

Never say never, though, of course.

The Canaries did do one deal late on Monday, signing Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke - a player Farke described as "highly regarded across Europe".

"We were delighted to be able to bring him in, as there was a lot of competition for his signature," added Farke.

“We’ve always spoken about our desire to add to our defensive options. We’re delighted that it was possible to bring Ozan Kabak in. He’s a player full of potential with a great reputation."

