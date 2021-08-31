Josh Sexton, The Anfield Wrap:

"Liverpool’s transfer window has been a huge bone of contention for fans, and that will likely remain the case unless The Reds pull off a huge deal before the deadline - and even that may not be enough.

"If you’d have asked me what we needed to absolutely make sure of, if we could only sign one player before the window started, I’d have said a centre back after last year’s debacle and that’s exactly what the club went and did in getting Ibrahima Konate at the beginning of the summer.

"However, with Gini Wijnaldum departing and leaving behind big shoes to fill in Liverpool’s midfield, that mentality has shifted slightly. The rise of youngsters such as Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, as well as a year of bedding in to the side for Thiago, may be enough to fill the void but if things go wrong many will point to that as a glaring error by the club.

"They haven’t been the type to do much late business in recent years, and their rivals deciding to splash the cash shouldn’t and likely wouldn’t change that, but we’d all love to see at least one new lad be unveiled before the window slams shut."

