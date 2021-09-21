BBC Sport

Aston Villa 3-0 Everton: In pictures

image source, Getty Images
image caption

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn was withdrawn as a concussion substitute just before the break after suffering a blow to the head 20 minutes earlier

Published
image source, Getty Images
image caption

Villa recovered from the blow of losing McGinn as Matty Cash fired home his first Premier League goal for the hosts' opener

image source, Getty Images
image caption

Everton's Lucas Digne scored an own goal for Villa's second, heading in a corner whipped in by substitute Leon Bailey

image source, Getty Images
image caption

Bailey rounded off the scoring for Villa, nodding the ball down before firing into the roof of the Everton net, as Dean Smith's side secured their second Premier League win of the season