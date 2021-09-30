Tottenham 5-1 NS Mura: Nuno reaction

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo said: "All the squad today was important for players that didn't have too many chances, they played 90 minutes. For the future it is important to prepare what is in front of us so all the squad is needed.

"I back all the players, all the players have my total support. All of them. "We have to support them and help them find the level that I believe they have, which is talent, quality. If we have all the players in the best we can have a good squad and team."

On if Harry Kane's introduction was pre-planned: "The team needed the energy and it was good. It was good for the team and good for everybody. Today was important to perform the way we did. "