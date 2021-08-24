BBC Sport

Man City v Norwich: In pictures

image caption

Fans welcome the City team back to Etihad Stadium for their first Premier League home game of the season

image caption

Summer signing Jack Grealish marked his home debut by putting his side 2-0 in front against Norwich

image caption

And the goals kept coming for City, as Aymeric Laporte netted a third after the break

image caption

One man who didn't get on the scoresheet was Gabriel Jesus. But he still shone during City's 5-0 win, creating the chance for the opening goal and providing assists for Grealish and Raheem Sterling

image caption

After defeat in both the Community Shield and their opening Premier League game, Pep Guardiola would've been glad to see his side pick up their first win of the season