Rodriguez move to Al Nayyan edging closer

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

James Rodriguez's move from Everton to Qatari club Al Rayyan is edging closer.

The Middle East outfit appear to be teasing a new player acquisition on social media, with the Colombia midfielder set to leave Goodison Park a year after joining from Real Madrid.

It's hard not to feel it is a climbdown for the player with over 100 million social media followers, but with reported wages of £200,000 a week, the move will certainly free up funds for Toffees boss Rafael Benitez, who may well be looking to strengthen in January after successive defeats.

