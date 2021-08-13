Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

Steve Bruce has been speaking to the media before Newcastle’s Premier League opener against West Ham on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Newcastle boss:

- Joe Willock will sign a six-year contract with the Magpies and Bruce expects the 21-year-old midfielder to train this morning, with a view to him featuring against the Hammers;

- Bruce said: "I think over the last few years we've broken every rule Newcastle have had about transfers. We've gone above and beyond what I thought we were going to do this summer, in terms of (money spent) on one player";

- He added: "We explored the route of another loan deal. When it became evident that wasn't going to be the case, we entered into negotiations with Arsenal”;

- Newcastle have no new injuries ahead of the start of the season. Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin, who missed part of pre-season, are both fit;

- With Martin Dubravka injured and Karl Darlow not yet fully fit after having Covid-19, goalkeeper Freddie Woodman will make his Premier League debut.