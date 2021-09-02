Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest footballer of all time, says his new Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

The 36-year-old rejoined United from Juventus on deadline day and, on Wednesday, broke the world record for goals scored in men's international football with his 110th and 111th goals in Portugal's dramatic 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over the Republic of Ireland.

“To be able to see his habits, his regime and what he does, there is no-one better to look up to and to learn off," said Maguire.

“He will improve us on and off the field [with] his mentality and his goals.

“It’s not just the young players in the dressing room, everybody will welcome it, look and learn and improve.

"He's the greatest player to play the game, so to have him in my team and in our club is exciting for the fans, the players, the staff and everyone involved. His record in his career speaks for itself."

