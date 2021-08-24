Wolves v Tottenham: In pictures

Wolves v Tottenham: In picturesimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionNuno Espirito Santo received a warm welcome on his return to Molineux, with Wolves fans thanking him for his service to the clubPublished34 minutes agoimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionDele Alli's match-winning goal from the penalty spot was his first league goal in 17 monthsimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionHarry Kane made his long-awaited return for Tottenham in the 72nd minute after a long summer break full of transfer speculationimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionNuno took the time to thank the Wolves fanbase for their support after Tottenham's 1-0 victoryimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionAnd Kane also thanked the Spurs fans after the match. With one week left to go in the transfer window and speculation surrounding a big-money move to Man City - could this prove to be Kane's last appearance in a Tottenham shirt?