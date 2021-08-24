BBC Sport

Wolves v Tottenham: In pictures

Nuno Espirito Santo received a warm welcome on his return to Molineux, with Wolves fans thanking him for his service to the club

Dele Alli's match-winning goal from the penalty spot was his first league goal in 17 months

Harry Kane made his long-awaited return for Tottenham in the 72nd minute after a long summer break full of transfer speculation

Nuno took the time to thank the Wolves fanbase for their support after Tottenham's 1-0 victory

And Kane also thanked the Spurs fans after the match. With one week left to go in the transfer window and speculation surrounding a big-money move to Man City - could this prove to be Kane's last appearance in a Tottenham shirt?