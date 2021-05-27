He may not be a name some modern football fans are too aware of, but Gerald "Gerry" Francis is a name that goes down in history at Leeds United.

The South African was the first person of colour to play for the club after signing as a professional back in 1957.

Now aged 87 and living in Canada, Francis says he is "very proud" of that fact.

"I showed not only the world, I showed England," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"That was something that I think I was put out to do, to play football. Not only me - all the non-whites in South Africa."

Francis was born and raised during apartheid in South Africa and Leeds were one of the teams to tour the country.

“We used to go and watch them when the English teams came over to play," he recalls.

"We used to say: 'This guy's getting pretty pounds a week in England - £4 for a win, £2 for a draw - and we're better than them.'"

Francis left Leeds for York City in 1961, after making more than 50 appearances for United.

Hear the full interview with Francis, including how he adapted to football in the snow, being managed by Don Revie and playing alongside fellow South African Albert Johanneson, on BBC Sounds