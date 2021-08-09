Tottenham are among the clubs that have tried to sign Lionel Messi after Barcelona said he would not be staying at the Nou Camp. (Express)

Nuno Espirito Santo will hold talks with England striker Harry Kane on Monday to try to convince him to stay amid interest from Manchester City. (Mail)

Spurs are battling Arsenal for the signature of Fiorentina's 21-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, who they see as a possible replacement for Kane. (Sky Sport Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio - in Italian)

Meanwhile, Barcelona have offered 32-year-old Brazil goalkeeper Neto to both Tottenham and Arsenal. (Express)

