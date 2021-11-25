Arsenal v Newcastle: What does the form show?

Arsenal have never lost a Premier League home game against the side starting the day bottom of the table (won 15, drawn six), winning the last eight in a row by an aggregate score of 23-2.

Newcastle are the only side still without a win in the top four tiers of English league football this season (drawn six, lost six). Their current run of 12 Premier League games without a win is their longest since a run of 13 between December 2007 and March 2008.

Mikel Arteta's side lost at Liverpool last time out, ending their eight-game unbeaten run in the Premier League (won six, drawn two). Indeed, the Gunners conceded as many goals in their 4-0 loss at Anfield as they had in their eight-game run combined.