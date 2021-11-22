'Fans could turn on Benitez quickly'

Everton manager Rafa Benitez could feel the wrath of frustrated fans more quickly because of his history of managing rivals Liverpool, according to Telegraph football writer Luke Edwards.

After Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at Manchester City, Benitez’s side have won just one of their last nine fixtures and face a tricky run of games to come.

“Rafa is meticulous,” Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

“I know what he is like and what he will have tried to do at City, keep it tight, frustrate them, play on the counter.

“He got away with a lot as Newcastle manager because he was adored. I saw some pretty rank performances. He had the opposite situation at Newcastle than he does at Everton, the fans loved him.

“When you look at the run Everton have, they will have to beat Brentford and feasibly pick up a really good win against one of the other stronger teams they face before Christmas.

“The fans will turn far quicker than they would on another manager because of his background and the fact he wasn’t really wanted when he came in."

