Chelsea 1-1 Burnley: The pick of the stats
- Published
Six of the seven points Burnley have won against Chelsea in the Premier League have come at Stamford Bridge (won one, drawn three, lost four).
Despite coming back to earn a point, Burnley have failed to win any of their 10 Premier League games against sides starting the day top of the table (drawn five, lost five).
Chelsea had 25 shots in this match, their most in a Premier League home game they failed to win since August 2015 against Crystal Palace (26 shots, lost 2-1).