Chelsea 4-0 Malmo: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Chelsea have won three consecutive Champions League home games while keeping a clean sheet for the first time since the 2013-14 season, when they did so in four straight fixtures at Stamford Bridge.

  • Malmo have lost four consecutive matches across all European competitions for the first time since December 2014.

  • The Blues have had 15 different goalscorers in all competitions this season (excluding own goals), the joint-most of any Premier League club (level with Manchester City).