'Driven' Gerrard has ideal opportunity

New Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is a “driven individual who wants to be hugely successful”, says the club’s former midfielder Ray Houghton.

Villa have paid £4.5m to take Gerrard away from his contract at Rangers and have given the former Liverpool captain a three-and-a-half-year contract.

“I think with Steven coming in, as such an iconic player and after the job he did at Rangers, he will be given a little bit of time by the Villa fans to get it right,” Houghton told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“There is no doubt what I have seen of Steven Gerrard he is a driven individual who wants to be hugely successful. This is a real opportunity at an extremely good club.”

Gerrard succeeds boyhood Villa fan Dean Smith in the role.

Smith helped Villa win promotion back to the Premier League but, after an 11th-placed finish last season, a run of five defeats in a row has left the club 16th after 11 games this term.

Houghton, who also played for Liverpool during his career, added: “I think it’s an extremely good appointment for Villa. I was really sad to see Dean Smith leave the club, he did an excellent job.

“Steven did extremely well when he went up to Scotland. He tried to overhaul the Celtic dominance. It took a little time but he did it.

“It’s his first opportunity at a Premier League club and I don’t think you can get much better than Villa.

“This is a side with good players, a fan base, owners with money to spend, the facilities he has allied to the team, they need putting in the right direction and I think Steven will do that.”