Salah keeps cool on night of drama

Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside

After a rollercoaster evening at the Wanda Metropolitano, Liverpool are well set for the knockout stages of the Champions League following victory in their most difficult game of the group.

It looked like it was going to be an unexpectedly straightforward night for the Reds against the Spanish champions Atletico Madrid when they found themselves 2-0 up inside 13 minutes - including another goal and another record for Mohamed Salah, who became the first Liverpool player to score in nine consecutive matches.

But that was just the beginning of another Champions League classic involving the six-times winners.

Atletico capitalised on a period of unusual sloppiness in the Reds defence to draw level, before two-goal Antoine Griezmann saw red early in the second half for a high foot on Roberto Firmino.

But Jurgen Klopp's team - who had purred early in the game - struggled to break down the 10-man hosts, until Mario Hermoso's needless foul on Diogo Jota led to Salah's winner from the spot.

Surely that was enough action for the night? Think again. There was still time for the referee to overturn an Atletico penalty after a VAR review, much to the disbelief of the hostile home support.

And there was even drama after the final whistle as Diego Simeone raced down the tunnel without shaking Klopp's hand.

But all that will matter to the Liverpool boss is that his side are five points clear at the top after three games - including two away from Anfield - in the so-called 'group of death'.