Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea's home game with Norwich on Saturday.

Here are the key points from the Blues boss:

Cristian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner will all miss Saturday’s game, with Lukaku and Werner also ruled out of next week’s match against Southampton;

Would not not be drawn on when Werner and Lukaku will return and denies suggestions it is a good thing Lukaku gets a rest. "His body didn't demand a break, it was not a muscle injury so I don't understand that (question)";

Has no regrets letting Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batsuayi leave despite his shortage of fit strikers. “Football does not work like this, you cannot keep a squad of 40 players”;

Kai Havertz’s recent lack of regular action is because he has not been at his “personal highest level”, adding that “there is only one way to make it to the pitch and that is performance”;

Tuchel says he “loves” Billy Gilmour but he “needs to perform on the pitch” if he is to succeed at Chelsea when he returns from his loan at Norwich;

Confirms Hakim Ziyech has not yet fully recovered from a shoulder injury and needs “time and patience” to get fit.

