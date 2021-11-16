Rangers was a "fantastic learning curve" for new Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, says former Scotland winger Pat Nevin.

The former Liverpool captain left the Scottish champions to join the Premier League club following Dean Smith's departure last week and takes charge for the first time when they host Brighton on Saturday.

Speaking of Gerrard's time at Ibrox, Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live: "On the football side of it, obviously, there was a lot of pressure on him, especially to stop the 10 in a row that Celtic were going for at the time. He managed to come through that test.

"The other side of it is the media attention. He has always had a lot of that but it is different being a manager. It is difficult to explain if you have never been the Rangers or Celtic manager.

"The constant, total pressure you are under all the time. He will get that in the Premier League in England, but I don’t know if you get any more than you get up at Rangers."

Listen to more from Nevin on Gerrard from 29'10 on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds