Moyes on European ambitions, Soucek fitness and pressures of management
- Published
West Ham boss David Moyes has been speaking to the media alongside Nikola Vlasic before Thursday's Europa League group stage tie against Genk.
The Hammers go into the game top of Group H with two wins from two so far.
Here are the key lines from the news conference:
Moyes says he is "really enjoying" the European experience and wants to go far in the competition, adding that it would be "great" to top the group but just making it through to the knockout stages remains the priority;
Tomas Soucek is "OK" after needing stitches in a facial injury suffered against Everton at the weekend, but there is a decision to be made over whether to rest the midfielder;
Summer signing Nikola Vlasic will feature against Genk, with Moyes adding he has been "really pleased" with the impact the Croatia forward has made so far;
Moyes has "nothing but respect" for Steve Bruce and praises him for keeping Newcastle up last season "when people expected him not to";
Asked about the criticism Bruce received, Moyes said that "people don't understand the implications" of such negative comments, adding: "If you're always getting talked about and criticised, it's not a nice thing, whether you're a football manager, or a journalist";
Moyes, who is just five games away from reaching 1,000 in football management, says it is "very hard" to get longevity in the profession these days and thinks it is "much more difficult" than when he first started.