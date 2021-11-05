Lage on injuries, Kilman contract and competition
- Published
Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM
Wolves boss Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Pedro Neto returned to training on Friday, stepping up his progress towards a comeback expected in the new year, while Marcal is still unavailable, having missed the past two games with a calf injury;
Max Kilman has signed a new contract running until 2026 and Lage says the defender’s hard work is paying off: "When we started the pre-season, we didn’t have the international players with us. The guys who started the season worked hard to understand our ideas. Max worked hard to take his chance";
He is delighted that players are committing themselves to the club: "That’s part of the project. It started with Nuno [Espirito Santo]. He brought the club to the Premier League. Now, I have the chance to put the club in a different level";
"Players need to understand that they don’t need to play every game," Lage said. "It’s important for me that the team is not just 11 players, it’s a squad";
The Wolves manager said he wants to create more competition inside the team: "If you feel threat from your team-mate, you come everyday with a big ambition."