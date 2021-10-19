Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Nope, not the film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson - instead the location for Manchester City tonight in the Champions League.

Is it must win? Probably not. Is it must win if they want to finish top of the group? Yes. After losing in Paris last time out in Europe, City can't afford to slip up again in their quest to finish at the summit of Group A.

The Belgian crowd will be hostile, they'll make it tough for City - just like they did against Paris St-Germain.

City were a bit sluggish and below-par against Burnley, but I anticipate changes to the defence, and the likelihood of a return to the starting XI for Ederson and Gabriel Jesus.

