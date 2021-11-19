Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa described Spurs counterpart Antonio Conte as a "reference in world football" heading into Leeds United's trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

It's a description the Argentine also deserves but he swiftly rebuffed any comparisons between the two by subtly pointing out that Italian Conte has won far more than him.

Nine trophies as a manager in Italy and England is an impressive haul, but the lack of "new manager bounce" before Conte's first home game in charge suggests he will need to draw on all his experience to turn the club around quickly.

Harry Kane may be free-scoring for England against relatively weak opposition in recent weeks, but his Tottenham side have hardly mustered a shot on target in their past few league matches.

United, however, are stirring. They take a three-match unbeaten Premier League run into the 100th fixture between the two clubs.

Despite still being without last season's top scorer Patrick Bamford and regular right-back Luke Ayling - plus a few others - the squad have adapted well.

Watch out not only for Raphinha but also for Rodrigo. He likes a goal against Spurs and his form has seen him recalled by Spain. Class is permanent and it might just decide this one in Leeds' favour.