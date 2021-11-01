BBC Sport

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Arsenal have won seven of their past nine games, drawing the other two. The Gunners are now on their longest unbeaten run since February 2020 (10).

  • Excluding sides relegated at the end of last season, no Premier League team has lost more home games in the top flight than Leicester since the beginning of 2020-21 (11 - equal with Burnley, Everton and Wolves).

  • On his 100th appearance for Arsenal, Bukayo Saka registered his 21st assist, at least three more than any other player for the club since his debut in November 2018.