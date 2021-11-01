Leicester 0-2 Arsenal: The pick of the stats
Arsenal have won seven of their past nine games, drawing the other two. The Gunners are now on their longest unbeaten run since February 2020 (10).
Excluding sides relegated at the end of last season, no Premier League team has lost more home games in the top flight than Leicester since the beginning of 2020-21 (11 - equal with Burnley, Everton and Wolves).
On his 100th appearance for Arsenal, Bukayo Saka registered his 21st assist, at least three more than any other player for the club since his debut in November 2018.